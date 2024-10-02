China’s Coast Guard Joined by Russians on First Patrol in Arctic

(Bloomberg) -- China said its Coast Guard vessels entered the Arctic Ocean for the first time, patroling the waters jointly with Russian ships on a mission that underscored the growing cooperation between Beijing and Moscow in the region.

The foray took place during China’s week-long National Day Holiday, state broadcaster CCTV’s military channel said on its Weibo account. While not yet officially acknowledged by Russia, the US Coast Guard said two Russian ships and two Chinese vessels were spotted on Saturday passing through the Bering Sea, which separates Russia from Alaska.

China’s Coast Guard said in a separate statement on WeChat Wednesday that the operation expanded the scope of its navigational range, tested “ships’ ability to carry out missions in unfamiliar waters, and provided strong support for an active participation in international and regional ocean governance.”

As global warming melts Arctic ice, it’s opening up shipping lanes that could slash days of travel time between Europe and Asia. China, which has no Arctic coastline, categorizes the region among the “new frontiers” where it sees opportunities for future influence, along with the deep sea, outer space, cyberspace and artificial intelligence.

The joint patrol is also emblematic of closer ties between Beijing and Moscow, and their increasing interest in the Arctic. Their relationship has been transformed by the Kremlin’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, making Russia increasingly reliant on Chinese funding for Arctic projects. China, in turn, needs Russia for access to the frigid expanse that caps the Earth.

“This recent activity demonstrates the increased interest in the Arctic by our strategic competitors,” Megan Dean, a US rear admiral who commands the 17th Coast Guard District, said in a statement.

The militaries of China and Russia recently dispatched a total of more than 10 ships and over 30 aircraft to carry out a joint drill in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk Sept. 10-27, according to Beijing. The two navies also patrolled the north Pacific Ocean.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.