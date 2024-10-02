Deadly Marburg Virus Suspected of Reaching Germany From Africa

(Bloomberg) -- German police cordoned off part of a train station in Hamburg and isolated two people to reduce the risk of the deadly Marburg virus spreading.

A medical student who was traveling to Hamburg from Rwanda reported that he might have contracted a tropical disease, according to the local government. The person had been working at a hospital in the African country that had also treated people with Marburg. Upon arrival on Wednesday, the student and a companion were isolated and transported for more testing.

The highly contagious Marburg virus is mainly found in Africa, where an uptick in cases has been reported in Rwanda. According to official figures, 10 patients have died so far in the country, with a total of 29 confirmed cases. It’s one of the largest outbreaks on record.

The symptoms of Marburg include fever, cramps, bloody vomiting and diarrhea. The virus has a fatality rate of as much as 88%, according to the World Health Organization.

