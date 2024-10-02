Italy Calls G-7 Meeting As Israel Vows Retaliation Against Iran

(Bloomberg) -- Italy has called an extraordinary Group of Seven leaders meeting Wednesday amid worsening tensions in the Middle East.

Giorgia Meloni’s government, which holds this year’s G-7 presidency, has consistently called for military de-escalation and a cease-fire in both Lebanon and Gaza.

During the meeting scheduled later today, G-7 leaders will discuss potential diplomatic solutions to ease tensions on the Israel-Lebanon borders.

In recent hours, Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate against Iran after it fired about 200 ballistic missiles at Israel, a severe escalation of hostilities that world powers fear could spiral into a Middle East-wide war.

