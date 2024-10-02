Japan’s Ishiba Isn’t Necessarily Pro-BOJ Hike, New Minister Says

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba doesn’t actively support interest rate hikes from the Bank of Japan, the country’s economic revitalization minister said, underscoring the government’s stance against premature increases in borrowing costs.

“It’s not necessarily accurate to say Prime Minister Ishiba is pro-rate hikes,” Akazawa told reporters in Tokyo Wednesday. “There are various conditions that need to be met for a hike. The top priority is overcoming deflation.”

The remarks from Akazawa, known for his close ties to Ishiba, suggest the government is signaling to BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda that it’s against raising borrowing costs again too soon. This likely cements the market view that there’s little chance of a hike at the end of this month when the BOJ policy board convenes.

Akazawa’s comments on the central bank hold particular significance given that he can attend the BOJ’s policy meetings. His predecessor did so a few times, although he was far less vocal on monetary policy.

Even after the central bank’s key inflation gauge has stood at or above its 2% price target for more than two years, the government hasn’t declared an end to deflation, citing risks that the country could still fall back into a state of falling prices.

Ueda has said that judging the end of deflation is up to the government and the BOJ will continue to conduct policy with an aim to achieve its stable inflation goal. The bank ended its massive monetary easing program in March, and hiked the policy rate to 0.25% in July.

It’s unclear if the BOJ will have to wait longer before hiking again compared to what BOJ watchers are currently expecting. Most currently see another increase by January. The BOJ policy board indicated caution over the economy’s outlook in a summary of opinions from the September policy meeting released earlier this week. That leaves room for the bank to say that they are on the same page as the government.

Ishiba said he wants to order the compilation of an economic package soon to help those struggling with inflation. Economists say that it’s easier for the government to explain why they need additional fiscal spending by citing deflationary risks.

--With assistance from Akemi Terukina.

