KKR Is Said to Weigh Takeover Bid for Chip Gear Maker ASMPT

(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is considering a takeover bid for the roughly $5 billion semiconductor and electronics equipment maker ASMPT Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, a move that would follow previous acquisition attempts from other bidders.

The US alternative asset manager has made a non-binding, preliminary approach to take Hong Kong-listed ASMPT private, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Considerations are at an early stage and may not lead to a transaction, the people said. ASMPT may also attract interest from other buyout firms, one of the people said.

ASMPT shares jumped as much as 11.4%, the biggest intraday gain since June last year, after the Bloomberg News report. ASM International NV, a Dutch semiconductor-equipment maker which holds a roughly 25% stake in ASMPT, has in the past been pushed by activist investors to sell its stake.

ASMPT has attracted takeover interest in the past, including from other investment firms and industry players in Asia, people familiar with the matter have said.

Founded in 1975, ASMPT is a major global provider of technology and equipment used in the manufacture of chips for everything from phones to cars, website. The company has almost 11,000 employees and operates in more than 30 countries.

A representative for KKR declined to comment, while ASMPT and ASMI didn’t immediate respond to a request seeking comment.

