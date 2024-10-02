Toyota to Invest $500 Million in Air Taxi Startup Joby Aviation

(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. is boosting its investment in air taxi manufacturer Joby Aviation Inc. by $500 million to support plans for commercial production, bringing its total investment in the startup to $894 million.

The Japanese automaker, which began financing Joby in 2020, said Wednesday it will make the additional funds available to the Santa Cruz, California-based company in two tranches, with the first coming later this year and the remainder in 2025.

“With this additional investment, we are excited to see Joby certify their aircraft and shift to commercial production,” Tetsuo Ogawa, head of Toyota’s US operations, said in a statement.

Joby’s shares jumped as much as 28% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The startup is one of several eVTOL, or electric vertical take-off and landing, companies that plan to fly customers on short commuter journeys via battery-powered air taxis. The company said recently it aims to start commercial services in Dubai from late next year.

