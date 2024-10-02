Yen Set for Worst Day Since 2023 as Ishiba Dims Rate-Hike Hopes

(Bloomberg) -- The yen is on pace for its worst day in 20 months after Japan’s new prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, jolted currency markets by saying the economy isn’t ready for another interest-rate hike from the central bank.

The Japanese currency fell around 1.8% to a session low of 146.26 per dollar in New York trading after Ishida’s comment, which was followed by similarly cautious remarks from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda. If the move holds, it would mark the yen’s sharpest daily drop since February 2023, surpassing the swings seen during the intense market volatility of early August.

The yen’s decline Wednesday was matched by a selloff in Treasuries in the wake of a stronger-than-expected reading of the US jobs market, with the yield on benchmark 10-year debt rising some 5 basis points to 3.79%. After Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Monday that the US economy remains on solid footing, traders have tempered expectations of outsized Fed cuts.

“Powell reiterated that the Fed is more hawkish than the market on this year’s pace, and now the BOJ is saying that hikes are not on the table anymore for now — a double whammy for the yen,” said Leah Traub, a portfolio manager and head of the currency team at Lord Abbett. “The market got too bearish on the dollar a couple of weeks ago and now has to reposition.”

In early August, traders painfully pulled back on currency bets funded by borrowing in yen, which offers a lower interest rate than Group-of-10 peers, as the Bank of Japan moved to raise interest rates. Volatility spiked and the yen initially rallied amid the global selloff in so-called carry trades.

Now, with the BOJ likely to hold off on rate hikes that might undercut the new administration, the outlook for the Japanese currency is souring.

“If the BOJ hikes the policy rate and shocks the market like on August 5th, the impact to the Ishiba administration will be significant,” said Yuya Yokota, a foreign-exchange trader at Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. in New York. “So, the BOJ will not hike their policy rate again this year, and the depreciation of the yen will continue to the end of this year.”

--With assistance from George Lei, Anya Andrianova and Vassilis Karamanis.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.