Chinese Stock Rally Cools in Hong Kong as Tech Shares Slump

Flags outside the Exchange Square Complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Asian stocks advanced, led by Hong Kong, on news that Chinese authorities are considering a rescue package to stem an extended market slump. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks in Hong Kong slipped as traders took profit following gains of more than 30% from a September low.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell as much as 3.1% on Thursday, set to snap a 13-day run of gains, with tech shares as the biggest drag. The Hang Seng Index also fell more than 2%. Mainland Chinese markets remain closed through Oct. 7 for the Golden Week holidays.

A range of monetary and fiscal measures released since last week has set off a rally unseen since 2008, with low valuations and global fund managers’ underweight positions amplifying the moves. Traders may brush off Thursday’s slide as a blip as signs that Chinese consumer sentiment has improved over the holiday add to confidence that the gains can extend.

“While investors might indulge in the boom for now, a more sober assessment is required,” Nomura Holdings Inc. economists including Lu Ting wrote in a note. “Beijing will surely roll out a raft of fiscal measures and other supportive policies, but the eventual scale and content of the fiscal package might be quite improvised and uncertain due to the brewing stock bubble and still-controversial debates on what Beijing should focus on,”

Hong Kong saw frenzied trading this week, with turnover hitting HK$434 billion ($55.9 billion) on Wednesday, just shy of a record reached earlier in the week. Brokers said they are on stand by around the clock to respond to a surge in client inquiries.

