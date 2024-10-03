New NATO Chief Rutte Makes Kyiv His First Foreign Visit

(Bloomberg) -- Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv for his first foreign visit as NATO’s new chief in a show of support for Ukraine in its third year of war against Russia’s invasion, saying he’ll make increased weapons production a priority.

Rutte, who took the helm of the 32-member military alliance earlier this week, has said that he will continue to persuade allies to keep supporting Ukraine and its defense capabilities.

Ukraine will be in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization one day and Russia has no veto on that, Rutte told reporters in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated calls for his allies to provide long-range weapons.

Ukraine is heading into a difficult winter with relentless aerial attacks by Kremlin forces destroying half of its energy infrastructure. Russian troops have also made grinding advances in Ukraine’s east, capturing the strategic outpost of Vuhledar on Wednesday, while Ukrainian troops face shortages of weapons and personnel.

