New Zealand City of Dunedin Floods as a Month’s Worth of Rain Falls in a Day

(Bloomberg) -- A state of emergency has been declared in the New Zealand city of Dunedin as the nation’s meteorological service warns that more than a month’s rain could fall in a day.

Residents in parts of the city, which is near the southern end of New Zealand’s South Island, are being advised to self-evacuate and get to higher ground if they feel unsafe as floodwaters rise, the Dunedin City Council said on its website Friday. The MetService issued a “Red Warning,” which is reserved for the most extreme weather events, valid through 9 p.m. local time tonight.

Around 70 people have self-evacuated to welfare centers, local media reported. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths. The Stuff news website said about 22 roads have been closed around Dunedin due to flooding and landslips.

