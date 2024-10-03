Pause in China Rally Sparks Wider Drop in Emerging-Market Stocks

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks halted an epic rally that added $3.45 trillion to shareholder wealth and witnessed the biggest fund inflows in two decades as geopolitical concerns gripped emerging markets, overshadowing euphoria over stimulus in the world’s second-biggest economy.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, the barometer of sentiment this week as mainland markets remain closed, fell for the first time in 14 days. That sent MSCI Inc.’s benchmark for emerging-market equities down by the most in a month on a closing basis. A strong dollar pushed the yuan toward the longest streak of losses since March.

The losses came amid a risk-off tilt in global markets as concerns over a wider war in the Middle East persisted. The conflict poses multiple threats to emerging markets — from oil-supply disruptions to elevated political-risk premium and a rush into haven assets such as the US dollar. All that clouded optimism over China’s bazooka for its economy and markets — with Morgan Stanley and HSBC Holdings Plc calling for further equity gains.

“The conflict definitely weighs on sentiment but may have different fundamental impacts across emerging-market countries,” said Fredrik Bjelland, portfolio manager of the $1.5 billion Skagen Kon-Tiki emerging-market fund.

“In the short term, I would expect any negative impact to first be geographically linked but on a longer-term horizon to be more fundamentally linked. An elevated risk premium in the oil market could have consequences for import-dependent countries.”

The China enterprises gauge fell 1.6% on Thursday, after a 13-day streak of advances when it added 34%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. accounted for more than 40% of the gauge’s losses.

Despite the pullback, money managers signaled the outlook for China has transformed because of the stimulus measures. HSBC strategist Alastair Pinder upgraded Chinese stocks to overweight and said it’s “not too late to enter the rally.” Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley’s Laura Wang said the country’s equities can gain a further 10% to 15% as the government may announce fiscal measures to boost the stimulus already announced.

Valuations ‘Attractive’

“The rally has further to run,” Bjelland said. “Chinese valuations are attractive. Moreover, flows have been negative for a number of years, leaving global investors’ positioning light compared with history.”

Overnight data showed US exchange-traded funds that invest in Chinese stocks are winning accelerated inflows. BlackRock Inc.’s iShares China Large-Cap ETF received $577 million of fresh deposits on Wednesday, taking this week’s inflows to more than $1 billion.

That was the biggest for any week since the fund’s inception in 2004, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund got $700 million of flows on Tuesday, the biggest ever for the fund that began life in 2013.

The Chinese yuan drifted lower, heading for a fifth day of losses. The Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht led losses in the emerging-market complex as the dollar climbed for a fourth day.

Turkish Inflation

The Turkish lira strengthened marginally. Monthly inflation in the country accelerated to 2.97% last month, higher than every forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The worse-than-expected readings may delay Turkey’s first rate cut since early 2023, according to some strategists.

Hungary’s forint extended losses after falling to the 400-per-euro mark on Wednesday. The advance came after policymakers sought to soothe investor concerns about economic and policy risks, by reaffirming their “disciplined” policy stance.

Investors holding Ethiopia’s defaulted 2024 bond rejected the government’s call for an 18% haircut, with the ad hoc committee saying the proposal was inconsistent with the nation’s economic fundamentals. The bond fell for a second day.

