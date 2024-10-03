Philippine Central Bank Head Favors ‘Baby Steps’ in Easing Cycle

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank will likely use quarter-point moves to slash its benchmark interest rate by around 175 basis points through the end of next year, according to Governor Eli Remolona.

A 25 basis-point cut is on the cards for the Oct. 16 policy meeting, followed by a reduction of the same size in December, Remolona said. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is unlikely to resort to half-point cuts as the economy remains robust, he added.

“If the data are as we expect, then you would have the normal easing, which is small steps at a time, baby steps,” Remolona said in an interview Thursday.

Remolona said he sees the key rate declining from 6.25% now to around 4.5% by the end of 2025, a level that will support the economy. Inflation is projected to firmly settle within the BSP’s 2%-to-4% target this year, he added.

Unlike the Federal Reserve, which delivered a 50-basis point cut when it began easing last month, Remolona kicked off the Philippines’ easing cycle in August with just a quarter-point cut.

The BSP is unwinding its most aggressive monetary tightening in two decades, which had brought the policy rate to a 17-year high. The focus now is on the size and pace of future rate cuts, especially after the Fed’s outsize move.

The central bank has said its shift to a less restrictive monetary policy stance will be “calibrated” and “measured.” Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, a member of the rate-setting board, is however pushing for a more aggressive half-point move.

The possibility of below-target economic growth next year and ebbing consumption also provide the BSP impetus to sustain its easing cycle. The central bank recently slashed the reserve requirement ratio to 7% for big lenders, pulling another lever to support the economy.

The next cut in the RRR will likely happen next year, Remolona said. “We’re in no rush to reduce it even more,” he said, adding that a sooner move could stimulate the economy “too much.”

