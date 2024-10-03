Singapore Rental Pilot Suffers New Setback as ‘Low’ Bid Rejected

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s initiative to tackle high rents has suffered another setback, with a single bid for a serviced apartment site being rebuffed.

The S$120 million ($93 million) offer for a site in Media Circle — near a business park cluster in the country’s west — was “assessed to be too low,” the Urban Redevelopment Authority said in a statement Thursday.

Authorities have already rejected two major land bids this year, including one for a prime land parcel and another for a new business district in the west.

The sole interest for the 5,764 square meter (62,000 square foot) site came from a consortium led by Frasers Property Ltd., a Singapore-based real estate firm controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi. A spokesperson for the developer didn’t immediately comment.

The location, which has a 60-year lease, was earmarked for the construction of serviced apartments requiring a minimum three-month stay, up from the current seven-day requirement. The pilot was an attempt by authorities to meet demand for rental housing that caused private rents to surge to a record during the pandemic.

But rents have been falling in recent quarters, while developers are becoming more cautious on such land auctions as home sales crater. A separate site allowing for the construction of these serviced apartments failed to attract any developer interest in June.

