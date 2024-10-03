Singapore Set to Charge Tycoon Ong Over Ex-Minister Case

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is set to charge property tycoon Ong Beng Seng over the case of an ex-minister who was sentenced Thursday for obtaining gifts from the businessman.

Ong is set to appear in court on Oct. 4, according to a court listing. It comes after S. Iswaran, who served as transport minister until his resignation in January, was handed a 12-month prison term for bribery and obstruction of justice Thursday.

A spokesperson for Ong declined to comment. The tycoon is the managing director of Hotel Properties Ltd., a hospitality firm listed in Singapore. The company has interests in the Four Seasons hotel chain and develops luxury condos in cities like London and Singapore.

(Updates with no comment from Ong spokesperson in third paragraph)

