(Bloomberg) -- Singapore charged property tycoon Ong Beng Seng on Friday over the case of an ex-government minister who was sentenced to jail for obtaining gifts from the businessman.

This comes a day after former transport minister S. Iswaran was handed a 12-month prison term for obtaining valuable items as a public servant and obstruction of justice.

Ong was arrested in July 2023.

