WTO Leadership Race Kicks Off Next Week, Earlier Than Usual

(Bloomberg) -- The process to select the next leader of the World Trade Organization is kicking off earlier than usual, with the appointment of candidates opening up next week and the campaign period set to end in early February.

The Geneva-based trade body said in a statement Friday that the chair of its General Council, Petter Ølberg of Norway, “detected convergence to initiate the appointment process for the next director-general earlier than anticipated.”

The statement didn’t mention current WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala by name, though a spokesman said last month that she’s seeking another four-year term after hers expires Aug. 31 next year.

A monthlong appointment process will begin Oct. 8, and then each candidate has until Feb. 8 to lobby WTO member countries for support.

According to WTO procedures, the appointment process is supposed to start nine months before the director-general’s term expires, meaning this one is beginning about two months early.

