‘Joker’ Sequel Trails Original in $40 Million Domestic Debut

(Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel to the 2019 hit, took in $40 million in ticket sales in the US and Canada in its opening weekend, well below the prior installment.

The R-rated film’s weekend haul compares with Boxoffice Pro estimates of between $50 million and $60 million, which were lowered by half over the past month after a lukewarm response from critics following the picture’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival in early September.

The first Joker took in $96.2 million domestically in its opening weekend and went on to gross more than $1 billion globally, the highest ever for an R-rated film at the time. This weekend’s receipts suggest Folie à Deux is unlikely to replicate that.

The first film offered a much darker take on the superhero origin story, with Joaquin Phoenix portraying the titular villain from the DC Comics universe as a mentally ill man whose history of abuse turns him into a killer.

Folie à Deux, once again directed by Todd Phillips, introduces singer Lady Gaga as the Joker’s love interest, Harley Quinn, and features numerous musical sequences. Globally, the picture took in $121.1 million over the weekend, and will release in China and Japan later this month.

The two-hour-plus film focuses heavily on the villain’s trial and time in the Arkham Asylum for the Criminally Insane. It averaged just 33% approval among critics on RottenTomatoes.com, which aggregates reviews.

The movie ends Phillips’s involvement with the DC character. Folie à Deux is also separate from the strategy implemented in 2022 by James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-chairmen of DC Studios, who have mapped out a 10-year plan of interweaving superhero films and television series in the style of Walt Disney Co.’s Marvel Studios.

