Rio Tinto Confirms It’s Made an Approach to Buy Arcadium Lithium

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s second largest miner Rio Tinto Plc confirmed it has made a non-binding takeover approach for $3.3 billion lithium miner Arcadium Lithium Plc.

Rio said there was no certainty that any transaction will be agreed to or will proceed, in a statement Monday. The miner said it wouldn’t make a further comment unless it was appropriate.

Arcadium Lithium confirmed that it had been approached, in a separate statement.

Rumors of a potential takeover attempt by Rio have been swirling for months. Citi Group analyst Paul Taggart suggested Rio should buy Arcadium as early as July. He said Arcadium was trading “well below replacement value,” or that it was cheaper to acquire than build a new portfolio of quality lithium assets.

“For companies looking for scale, first quartile costs (brine) and chemical expertise positioned for IRA tailwinds, buying Arcadium could be more economical than trying to discover and develop chemicals capability,” Taggart said in a note.

Any deal would require Rio to win over Arcadium board and shareholder support. Over the weekend a shareholder of Arcadium wrote to the board of the US miner urging it not to accept a low offer.

A potential acquisition of Arcadium would be highly opportunistic and “require a significant premium to realise fair valuation for the business,” Tim Riordan and Michael Teran, portfolio managers at Blackwattle Investment Partners Pty, wrote in a letter dated Saturday.

