Thai Government Issues Flood Alert as Dam Set to Release Water

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s government has issued a flood warning to 11 central provinces, including Bangkok, as a major dam located along the Chao Phraya River prepares to release water.

The dam located in central Chai Nat province will release water at 2,250 cubic meters per second, which may affect people living downstream in those provinces, Jirayu Houngsub, adviser to the prime minister, said in a statement. Seven of the provinces were identified as being at higher risk, though not the capital, Bangkok.

Flooding in northern Chiang Mai province, whose capital is a key tourist city, has improved as water levels receded to 4.9 meters, Jirayu said. Water levels are expected to stabilize for the time being before decreasing to normal levels if there is no rainfall, he said.

Two elephants reportedly drowned in a flooded conservation center in Chiang Mai, while the State Railway of Thailand has re-routed its north-bound train service from Bangkok to terminate in Lampang province instead of Chiang Mai due to the heavy flooding.

Chiang Mai International Airport continues to operate as usual though passengers are advised to plan for an additional two to three hours of travel time to accommodate potential delays.

