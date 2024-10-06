Vietnam’s Economic Growth Unexpectedly Quickened Last Quarter

Morning commuters make their way to work on motorcycles at the Van Trung Industrial Park in Viet Yen district, Bac Giang province, Vietnam, on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Not long ago Bac Giang province was one of the Vietnam's poorest regions, now officials in the rural area north of Hanoi host representatives from Apple Inc. and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. The growth of foreign investment is almost doubling every year -- even during the coronavirus pandemic -- and the province forecasts the value of exports this year will reach $11 billion, a more than tenfold leap in five years. Photographer: Linh Pham/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s economic growth unexpectedly accelerated last quarter, defying the impact of September’s devastating typhoon to farms and factory activity.

Gross domestic product rose 7.4% in the three months ended September from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office said Sunday. That compares to a 6.1% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey and a revised 7.09% expansion in the second quarter.

The latest data underscores the resilience of Southeast Asia’s growth star, with exports and manufacturing enabling the country to overcome widespread disruptions in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi. Economic damage from the storm was estimated at more than $3 billion.

The government has predicted a hit of 0.15 percentage point on this year’s GDP growth, with the impact seen continuing in the last quarter. Vietnam has set a 2024 growth target of as much as 7%, from about 5% last year.

Factory activity in the trade-reliant economy contracted for the first time in five months in September, reflecting the severity of the storm, according to an S&P Global purchasing managers’ index report on Oct. 1.

