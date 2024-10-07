Japan’s Base Salaries Rise by Record in Good Sign for Ishiba

(Bloomberg) -- Base salaries for regular workers in Japan grew at a record pace, providing a tailwind for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba as he prepares to lead his party in a general election later this month.

Base pay for full-time workers rose by a record 2.9% in August from a year ago, accelerating from a 2.6% pace in July, the labor ministry reported Tuesday. Growth in nominal cash earnings for all workers slowed to 3%, a tad stronger than the consensus estimate.

In a less promising development, real wages declined after advancing for the past two months, while a separate report showed that household spending fell.

The wage data come as newly installed premier Ishiba prepares to seek a mandate in a general election to be held on Oct. 27. Ishiba has vowed to apply pressure on businesses to keep wages rising, building on the biggest increases in three decades secured by workers this year. The nation’s leading business lobby has urged the government to create an economic environment conducive to hikes.

Wage trends are among the most closely watched indicators as the government and Bank of Japan seek to achieve a positive cycle of rising salaries fueling spending, spurring demand-led inflation. That mechanism would allow authorities to declare an end to deflation once and for all.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“All in all, we expect the data to support the Bank of Japan’s view that the wage-price cycle remains in motion and will keep inflation around its 2% target. We see the BOJ increasing its rate to 0.50% from 0.25% at its January meeting after having gained more confidence in a soft landing scenario for the US economy.”

— Taro Kimura, economist

In a separate report from the Internal Affairs Ministry, Japanese households reduced their spending by 1.9% in August from the previous year, an indication that households continue to tighten their budgets after more than two years of price gains at or above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target.

Households pared spending on housing, transportation and education, while outlays for food, clothing and furniture increased.

The wage figures will keep the BOJ on track for another rate hike at some point. Authorities are widely expected to hold monetary settings steady when they next sets policy on Oct. 31, with many economists looking for another move by January.

The weaker headline wage figures were largely driven by a sharp deceleration in bonuses, which only rose by 2.7%, much slower than the 6.6% and 7.8% gains in the previous two months. A more stable measure of wage trends that avoids sampling problems and excludes bonuses and overtime showed wages for full-time workers increased by 2.9%, maintaining 2% growth for a full year.

In his inaugural speech last week, Ishiba stated that his top economic priority is to combat deflation and put the nation on a stable growth path. The premier also emphasized the importance of wage growth outpacing inflation to foster a wage-led growth economy. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is aiming to win support from voters in this month’s election with promises to help them cope with rising costs for basic needs after recent scandals eroded its support.

Ishiba began his term with relatively low public support. In a poll conducted by Sankei and FNN over the weekend, Ishiba’s cabinet approval rate stood at 53.5%. His predecessor Fumio Kishida had a 63.2% approval rate at his inauguration. Surveys show respondents consider measures to address inflation and promote wage hikes among their top priorities for the government.

