Japan’s Kato Says Sudden FX Moves Have Negative Impact

(Bloomberg) -- Sudden currency moves hurt companies and households and the government needs to carefully monitor any impact from them, according to Japan’s newly appointed finance minister.

“The problem is sharp currency fluctuations can have a negative impact on business activity and doesn’t help citizens’ lives,” Katsunobu Kato said in a group interview Monday, after being appointed finance chief by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba last week. “We will carefully watch the impact of forex moves on the Japanese economy and people’s lives.”

Japan’s currency is currently trading at around 148.60 against the dollar.

Kato separately said that he expects the Bank of Japan to communicate carefully with the market and manage policy appropriately toward its price goal. Last week the government and the central bank confirmed a joint accord that states their commitment to a 2% inflation target.

The minister’s latest remarks follow market whipsawing triggered by authorities’ comments last week. Ishiba said that Japan wasn’t ready for higher borrowing costs for the time being, prompting a sharp decline in the yen. Later he appeared to walk back some of those remarks, suggesting he is still in the process of judging how best to communicate with markets.

The yen has weakened further over the weekend, after stronger-than-expected US labor market data.

More than half of BOJ watchers expected the bank to push up interest rates for the third time this year in December, according to a Bloomberg survey conducted last month before Ishiba was elected as the nation’s new leader. Kato said the specifics of monetary policy should be left to the central bank, repeating the government’s existing stance. The bank will meet to make its latest policy decision at the end of this month, when it is widely expected to keep rates unchanged.

To protect households from the impact of higher prices and support growth, Ishiba ordered a package of economic measures and a supplementary budget to help fund it. The upcoming package will include cash handouts for low-income households and regional economies, Ishiba said.

The additional spending will likely add to Japan’s debt burden, further straining the country’s already tough fiscal situation. Japan’s debt reached 255% of its gross domestic product in 2024, according to the International Monetary Fund.

“We have to firmly work on spending reform,” Kato said.

--With assistance from Paul Jackson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.