Kazakhstan Backs Nuclear Plant in Referendum, Exit Poll Shows

(Bloomberg) -- Voters in Kazakhstan backed the construction of a nuclear power plant in a referendum on Sunday, an exit poll showed, joining several countries across the world in pursuing the clean energy source to curb emissions.

About 72% of respondents are in favor of building a nuclear power plant, according to state-run newswire Kazinform, citing an exit poll conducted by the Institute of Eurasian Integration.

Despite being the world’s largest uranium miner, the country has not used nuclear generation since 1999 and has been grappling with a power shortage as its energy-intensive crypto industry grows and old plants undergo emergency shutdowns.

Kazakhstan’s backing for atomic energy underscores rising global interest in stable, round-the-clock nuclear power as countries attempt to meet rapidly rising energy demands while also reducing dependence on fossil fuels to slash emissions.

The final outcome of the referendum will be disclosed within seven days, although preliminary results will be made public in a few days, according to Kazinform.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.