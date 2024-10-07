ADVERTISEMENT

International

Norinchukin Bank Plans First Dollar Bond Since Flagging Losses

By Finbarr Flynn
Signage for Norinchukin Bank outside the Otemachi One Tower building, which houses the company's head office, in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Norinchukin will give a first glimpse into how it is unwinding $65 billion worth of unprofitable sovereign debt holdings when it announces its quarterly results on Thursday. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg (Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Norinchukin Bank hired investment banks for its first potential benchmark dollar bond sale since the agricultural lender said in June that it expects to report a net loss of about ¥1.5 trillion ($10.1 billion) in the current fiscal year due to bond losses.  

The bank will hold a series of investor calls across Asia, Europe and the US starting Monday for the sale of a five-year dollar-denominated green bond, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The last time that company sold such a bond was in March 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.  

Japan’s farm ministry said last month that a panel of outside experts will examine how Norinchukin, the country’s largest agricultural bank, racked up huge paper losses on its bond holdings. The lender is poised to take advantage of a global tightening in credit spreads after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates and US jobs data on Friday underscored the strength of the economy. 

Norinchukin is unwinding about $67 billion of US and European government bonds this fiscal year after making bad bets on interest rates. 

--With assistance from Ameya Karve.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.