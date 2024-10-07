Norinchukin Bank Plans First Dollar Bond Since Flagging Losses

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Norinchukin Bank hired investment banks for its first potential benchmark dollar bond sale since the agricultural lender said in June that it expects to report a net loss of about ¥1.5 trillion ($10.1 billion) in the current fiscal year due to bond losses.
The bank will hold a series of investor calls across Asia, Europe and the US starting Monday for the sale of a five-year dollar-denominated green bond, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The last time that company sold such a bond was in March 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Japan’s farm ministry said last month that a panel of outside experts will examine how Norinchukin, the country’s largest agricultural bank, racked up huge paper losses on its bond holdings. The lender is poised to take advantage of a global tightening in credit spreads after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates and US jobs data on Friday underscored the strength of the economy.
Norinchukin is unwinding about $67 billion of US and European government bonds this fiscal year after making bad bets on interest rates.
--With assistance from Ameya Karve.
