(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Oct. 11, when both leaders are due to take part in an international forum in Turkmenistan, Interfax reported.

The leaders may discuss the situation in Middle East, the Russian news service said, citing Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov. The Russian and Iranian presidents also plan to meet in Russia at a BRICS summit scheduled for Oct. 22-24.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.