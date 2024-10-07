Singapore Ex-Minister Heading to Prison After Landmark Case

(Bloomberg) -- S. Iswaran is set to hand himself into a Singapore court to become the first ex-cabinet minister to be jailed in almost half a century, in a scandal that has riveted a city that prides itself on good governance.

The 62-year-old, who resigned as transport minister in January, last month pleaded guilty to one charge of obstruction of justice and four charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code, including obtaining valuable items from billionaire Ong Beng Seng. He said in a social media post he will start serving his sentence from today.

“I accept that as a minister what I did was wrong under Section 165,” Iswaran said in a Facebook post. “I accept full responsibility for my actions and apologize unreservedly to all Singaporeans.”

Iswaran’s imprisonment completes the downfall of a high-profile figure whose career included more than a quarter century in parliament. Justice Vincent Hoong last week sentenced him to almost twice the seven months sought by prosecutors, and six times the term sought by the defense.

The former politician said he won’t be appealing the sentence.

The scandal isn’t over. On Oct. 4, Singapore prosecutors charged property tycoon Ong in connection with the Iswaran case. The 78-year-old Ong didn’t immediately enter a plea in response to the charges of abetment and obstruction of justice, with a spokesperson saying the tycoon is “seeking legal advice on the charges.”

READ: Singapore Ex-Minister Gets Jail for Bribery in Historic Case (3)

(Updates with details, context from second paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.