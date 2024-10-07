Tokyo Metro to Give Price Range for Biggest Japan IPO Since 2018

Signage for Tokyo Metro Co. displayed outside a subway station entrance in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. The initial public offering of Tokyo Metro Co., one of two subway operators based in Japans capital, is seeking to raise around 319.6 billion yen ($2.25 billion), giving a big boost to the countrys market for new listings. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Metro Co. is set to announce on Monday a provisional price range for its initial public offering that’s projected to be Japan’s biggest in six years.

The IPO of the company, one of two subway operators based in Japan’s capital, is seeking to raise around ¥319.6 billion ($2.2 billion), at a time when the nation’s equity market shows signs of recovery. The deal would be the biggest since SoftBank Corp.’s $21 billion listing in December 2018. The indicative price of ¥1,100 per share declared earlier values Tokyo Metro at ¥639.1 billion.

The nation’s equity capital market is picking up activity, with management buyouts also on the rise, as its benchmark share indexes climb back up after tumbling in August. The Topix and Nikkei 225 share benchmarks have both rebounded more than 20% from levels they sank to during the Aug. 5 rout. A renewed slide in the yen is supporting exporters, but the indexes remain below record levels reached earlier this year.

“We have seen a higher level of M&A and MBOs in the Japanese market over the past year, and so it is good to see large new listings,”said Zuhair Khan, portfolio manager at UBP Investments Co. “I believe the breadth of listings across different sectors is one of the positive characteristics of the Japanese stock market. It gives investors lots of choice.”

The offering for 290.5 million shares is scheduled to price on Oct. 15 and is expected to begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime market on Oct. 23.

Tokyo Metro was set up in 2004 and operates nine subway lines in the world’s most populated metropolitan area. It serves an estimated 6.52 million passengers per day. Japan’s government owns 53.42% of the company while the Tokyo Metropolitan government owns the remaining 46.58%. Their combined shareholding will halve following the offering.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.