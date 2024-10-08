Hyundai Aims to Raise $3.3 Billion in Record India IPO Next Week

A detail of the Hyundai motor cos IONIQ 6 at the India Auto Expo 2023 in Noida, Utter Pradesh, India, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. plans to launch its first electric car in 2025 and in doing so is expanding away from its traditional compact offerings in an attempt to recover ground ceded to rivals like South Koreas Hyundai Motor Co. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Hyundai Motor Co. is seeking to raise as much as $3.3 billion through an initial public offering of its Indian unit, people familiar with the matter said, kicking off the country’s biggest-ever listing.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. set the price range at 1,865 rupees ($22) to 1,960 rupees per share, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is not public yet. The price range was reported earlier in the day by Reuters.

With Hyundai selling 142.2 million shares, or a 17.5% stake, the IPO effectively values India’s second-biggest carmaker by sales at $19 billion if shares are priced at the top end of the range — a valuation Bloomberg News reported on Friday citing people familiar.

The unit isn’t selling any new shares in the IPO and the entire proceeds will go to the parent firm. The IPO will open for bids next week from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, and shares are expected to start trading from Oct. 22, according to the red herring prospectus published Tuesday.

The listing of Hyundai’s India unit is set to break the record set by Life Insurance Corp. of India, which raised $2.7 billion in 2022. It would also be one of Asia’s biggest IPOs in recent years.

Investor enthusiasm over India’s high growth rate and lofty valuations have encouraged a record number of companies to go public, making the nation the world’s busiest IPO market. More than $9 billion has been raised through over 250 IPOs so far this year, and more large listings are in the pipeline, including that of Indian food-delivery platform Swiggy Ltd.

India’s IPO market has been on a tear as a steady stream of inflows from savers has helped buoy stocks and boost liquidity, prompting multinational firms and private equity sponsors to consider monetizing their holdings in the country.

Hyundai’s advisers for the share sale are Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Morgan Stanley, according to the share sale document.

