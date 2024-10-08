Japan’s Aso Calls Taiwan a ‘Country,’ Risking Beijing’s Wrath

(Bloomberg) -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso described Taiwan as an important “country” for Japan, breaking with Tokyo’s stance of avoiding describing the island as a sovereign nation and risking Beijing’s anger.

Aso, who is now an adviser to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, made the remark at an event in Tokyo on Monday, according to Kyodo News. It may draw a rebuke from China, which considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and chafes at countries that show support for the self-ruled democratic island.

Ishiba visited Taiwan in August, where he expressed solidarity with the island and met President Lai Ching-te. The new Japanese leader has also called for the establishment of an Asian NATO to better deter China, which hasn’t ruled out force to control Taiwan, but Aso’s remarks are unlikely to presage a shift in Japanese policy.

While Aso has a track record of making verbal gaffes, he has repeatedly challenged diplomatic convention over Taiwan. Last year, he said a show of strength was needed to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait, prompting China to warn that he had “severely interfered in China’s internal affairs.”

During a visit to Taiwan in 2021, Aso said Japan and the US would have to defend the island together in the event of a major problem. The comments were criticized by Beijing as being “extremely wrong and dangerous.”

Aso’s influence in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has waned since Ishiba took over as leader in September.

Japan has strong trade and cultural ties with Taiwan, but like the US and many other countries, it usually avoids clarity on Taiwanese sovereignty, a stance aimed at avoiding angering China.

Beijing is Tokyo’s biggest trading partner, but Japan is also in the process of building up its military because of concerns about the threat from China and North Korea.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.