Key Takeaways as China’s Markets Reopen After Holiday, NDRC Briefing

A pedestrian flies a dragon shaped kite along the bund in front of buildings in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. China's yuan weakened past the closely watched 7.2-per-dollar level as investor sentiment soured on a lack of aggressive stimulus and Beijing signaled a level of comfort about the declines. Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg

