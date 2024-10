The Singapore flag on top of the parliament building ahead of incoming Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's swearing-in ceremony in Singapore, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Wong, Singapore's fourth prime minister since independence, will have to tackle rising cost-of-living concerns, balance US-China tensions and plan for an election after succeeding Lee Hsien Loong. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Lee Wei Ling, the daughter of Singapore’s first Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, has died at the age of 69.

Lee died at home on Oct. 9, according to a Facebook post by her brother Lee Hsien Yang. She is also the sister of former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

