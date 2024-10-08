Pictet Filing Mistakenly Showed $15 Billion Bet on Chinese Bank

Flags outside the Exchange Square Complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Asian stocks advanced, led by Hong Kong, on news that Chinese authorities are considering a rescue package to stem an extended market slump. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong Exchange filing erroneously showed that Pictet Asset Management made a HK$121.2 billion ($15.6 billion) investment in China Construction Bank Corp., according to the Swiss asset manager.

The filing was issued late Monday in Hong Kong and indicated that Pictet had amassed a holding of 20 billion Hong Kong-listed shares in CCB, bought at an average price of HK$6.06.

A Pictet spokeswoman said the information is incorrect. “Pictet Asset Management does not hold this position. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been informed accordingly,” the spokeswoman said.

Chinese shares have surged since late-September as a barrage of economic, financial and market-support measures reinvigorated investor confidence and prompted the likes of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to upgrade the nation’s stocks to overweight.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. wasn’t immediately available to comment.

