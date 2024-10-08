SeaWorld Parent to Close Florida Parks as Milton Bears Down

(Bloomberg) -- The parent of SeaWorld is closing its Florida theme parks due to the approach of Hurricane Milton.

Busch Gardens in Tampa is closing Tuesday through Thursday, the parent company United Parks & Resorts Inc. said in a statement. SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove will close on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Our weather preparedness plan is in place and extra precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of our animals during this time,” the company said.

Management advised guests to check its website and social media channels for reopening plans.

Walt Disney Co., the biggest theme-park operator, said it’s monitoring the situation and is closing some campgrounds.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.