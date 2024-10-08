Thailand Sees Tourist Arrivals at Pre-Pandemic Level Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand expects foreign tourist arrivals to reach 40 million next year, topping the pre-pandemic record with authorities enlisting the help of companies including Trip.com Group Ltd. and Expedia Group Inc. to lure travelers.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration has set a target to generate 3.4 trillion baht ($101 billion) in tourism revenue next year, according to a government a statement. Paetongtarn met with executives of Trip.com, Expedia, Agoda, Grab Holdings Ltd., Marriott International Inc. and InterContinental Hotels Group Plc among others on Monday to discuss the tourism strategies for 2025.

The Southeast Asian nation — popular for its vibrant nightlife, beaches and national parks — will soon unveil a campaign blitz to promote Thai culture, lesser-known tourist destinations and a host of must-do activities, Jirayu Houngsub, adviser to the prime minister, said in the statement.

Thailand has seen a steady recovery in foreign tourist arrivals after the industry was devastated by the Covid pandemic. About 27 million tourists have visited the country so far this year, on course to meet the government’s full-year target of 36.7 million. Arrivals from China, the biggest source of tourists to Thailand, are still only about 65% of the pre-pandemic levels, official data show.

In 2019, Thailand saw record foreign arrivals — almost 40 million — which generated 1.91 trillion baht in revenue.

A tourism taskforce comprising of representatives from the public and private sectors will be set up to implement a strategy to promote tourism under a campaign blitz titled “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year 2025,” Jirayu said.

Paetongtarn has called for increased flight connectivity and capacity to make Thailand more accessible to travelers from worldwide. The government also expects holidaymakers to make more than 205 million domestic trips next year, Jirayu said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.