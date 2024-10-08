Vietnam, France Lift Ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

A street vendor pushes a bicycle along a road in the old quarter in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Vietnam is scheduled to release it's annual gross domestic product (GDP) figures on March 29. Photographer: Linh Pham/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam and France agreed to upgrade diplomatic relations between the two countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the Southeast Asian country’s highest level.

The agreement came during Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary To Lam’s visit to the European country, according to a statement on the Vietnam government’s website.

The agreement underscores Vietnam’s so-called bamboo diplomacy, in which the Communist government pursues a flexible foreign policy that balances ties between the US and its allies with other countries such as Russia and China.

Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed increasing security and defense cooperation, according to the statement. The leaders agreed to have their countries work closer together in fields such as aerospace, artificial intelligence, technology, airport transport infrastructure and renewable and hydrogen energy, it said.

Trade between Vietnam and France stood at $5.69 billion last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Read: Biden Hails ‘Enormous Opportunity’ With Vietnam During Visit (1)

--With assistance from Linh Vu Nguyen.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.