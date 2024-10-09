China Sets Terms for Merger to Create $226 Billion Brokerage

Pedestrians look out across Victoria Harbour towards the Hong Kong Island skyline in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong, China, on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Four years after Hong Kong began a sweeping crackdown against political dissent, the city is struggling to meet one of its own benchmarks in reassuring foreign investors that it remains a predictable place to do business. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Guotai Junan Securities Co. and Haitong Securities Co. unveiled the terms of their proposed merger to create a state-backed brokerage with $226 billion in assets to compete with Wall Street firms expanding in the country.

Under the share swap deal, Guotai Junan will issue A shares and H shares to all holders of its smaller rival Haitong at a ratio of 0.62 to 1. The exchange offer is worth 8.57 yuan in China, or a 2.3% discount on Haitong shares in Shanghai before they were suspended last month. In Hong Kong, the swap is worth HK$4.79 each, a premium of 32%, according to Bloomberg calculations.

In a move to replenish working capital, repay debts and fund the costs for the proposed merger, Guotai Junan plans to raise up to 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) from its controlling shareholder Shanghai State-owned Asset Management Co. via a share placement. The brokerage will place up to 626.2 million A shares at 15.97 yuan each, according to its plan.

The deal comes a year after President Xi Jinping urged regulators to cultivate a few top-ranked investment banks to compete with global firms in China. The combination of the brokerages will create a new entity with assets of 1.6 trillion yuan, topping Citic Securities Co. as the largest in the country.

The merger will boost the firm’s global footprint, giving it coverage in Hong Kong, Singapore, New York, London, Tokyo and Mumbai, the companies said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Upon completion of the deal, Haitong will be delisted from Shanghai and Hong Kong and the newly merged entity will adopt a new name with new management structure. The merger is pending approvals from shareholders and regulators. UBS Group AG is the financial adviser to Guotai Junan and DBS Group Holdings Ltd. advised Haitong.

Both Guotai Junan and Haitong will resume trading in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Thursday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.