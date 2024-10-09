Honda Recalls 1.7 Million SUVs and Cars Due to Steering Glitch

The steering wheel of an Acura vehicle during the 2024 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York, US, on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The event, which first opened in November 1900, is North America's oldest and largest attended auto show. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Honda Motor Co. is recalling nearly 1.7 million of its popular CR-V and HR-V SUVs and Civic and Acura Integra sedans because they’re at risk of steering trouble while in motion.

The recall covers 1,693,199 Honda and Acura vehicles from the 2023 to 2025 model years, the company said in documents posted Wednesday on the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

The steering box assembly of the vehicles may have been manufactured incorrectly, leading to potential internal friction that could make steering the cars difficult, according to the documents.

Honda dealers will replace the worm gear spring and redistribute or add grease as necessary, free of charge, the company said. Drivers will be notified of the recall by mail on Nov. 18, it said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.