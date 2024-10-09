MBK Says It Will Not Raise $13 Billion Korea Zinc Takeover Bid

Water vapor and smoke rise from a Korea Zinc Co. smelting factory in Ulsan, South Korea, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. South Koreas simmering credit risks weighed on construction activity last quarter, holding economic growth in check even as exports maintained momentum and adding to concerns for President Yoon Suk Yeol ahead of parliamentary elections crucial to his policy initiatives. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- MBK Partners has said it won’t raise its offer to gain control of Korea Zinc Co., days before an extended tender for shares in the world’s biggest zinc smelter is set to close.

In a statement on Wednesday, MBK, one of North Asia’s biggest private equity firms, said price competition beyond the current offer would hurt the corporate and shareholder value of Korea Zinc. MBK also said it would guarantee the employment of executives and employees at Korea Zinc.

Korea Zinc wasn’t immediately able for comment on a national holiday.

Korean succession scuffles are not uncommon among the country’s chaebols, but they rarely include private equity heavyweights. Korea Zinc Chairman Choi Yun-beom, who is the grandson of one of the founders, and Young Poong, a conglomerate controlled by a rival family faction and key shareholder, are at odds over the strategic direction of the company.

MBK Partners and Young Poong Corp. last week raised the offer price for Korea Zinc a second time, valuing the company at 17.2 trillion won ($12.8 billion). The tender offer runs to Oct. 14.

South Korea’s financial watchdog said earlier this week that it would investigate potential unfair trading practices around the takeover battle.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.