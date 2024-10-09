Netanyahu and Biden to Speak as Israel’s Iran Response Nears

(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to speak on Wednesday amid increasing efforts by Washington to temper Israel’s response to Iran’s missile attack last week.

The call is scheduled after a visit to the US by Israel’s defense chief, Yoav Gallant — seen as a chance to coordinate the response to Tehran — was abruptly postponed. That was because of last-minute objections to the trip by Netanyahu, Israeli officials said.

Biden and Netanyahu haven’t spoken since August, amid growing strains over Israel’s rejection of US calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon. The US, European and Arab states are trying to dissuade Netanyahu from opting to strike Iranian nuclear or oil facilities, which they fear could spark a Middle East-wide war and push up energy prices. Those concerns are especially acute for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with the US elections less than a month away.

Hours before Gallant’s planned departure from Israel on Tuesday, Netanyahu decided his minister shouldn’t go and meet US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, an Israeli official familiar with the matter said. Netanyahu first wanted to speak to Biden, the official said, and for his security cabinet to convene and agree on an Iran plan.

During his call with the US President, the Israeli leader is expected to outline plans for Israel’s retaliation, which could be imminent. Netanyahu and Gallant’s spokespeople didn’t immediately comment.

Gallant has sparred frequently with Netanyahu about the conduct of the yearlong war on Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza, and on other fronts.

Netanyahu says Iran made “a big mistake” in firing 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. The attack caused little damage, with one fatality in the West Bank, but some air bases were hit and millions of Israelis were forced into shelters.

Meanwhile, Israel is stepping up its campaign in Lebanon against Hezbollah, another of Iran’s allied militant groups. On Tuesday, the military announced a fourth division would be sent into the south of the country. A division usually contains 5,000 to 10,000 troops.

Netanyahu on the same day called for Lebanese people to “take your country back” from Hezbollah, which is also a political party with substantial support among Shiite Muslims.

“You have an opportunity to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza,” the Israeli prime minister said.

Israel has raised the stakes in its confrontation with the Islamic Republic by escalating its offensive against Hezbollah, the main Iranian proxy militia. After killing most of the group’s leaders in air strikes, Israel sent ground troops into Lebanon last week.

The attacks — which Netanyahu says are necessary because diplomatic efforts failed to stop Hezbollah striking Israel — have devastated much of southern Lebanon and parts of Beirut, the capital. More than 1,500 people, including many civilians and children, have been killed by strikes in recent weeks, according to Lebanese officials.

Around one million people have been displaced and thousands are fleeing to neighboring Syria, itself still in a state of civil war. Tens of thousands of Israelis have been relocated from the north of the country due to the threat from Hezbollah.

The US and many other countries consider Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations.

The tensions between Biden and Netanyahu have steadily worsened since the Israeli leader repeatedly blocked US efforts to rein in Israel’s conflict in Gaza, which erupted after Hamas militants launched a deadly attack in October last year.

