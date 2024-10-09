Nordic Carrier SAS Joins Exodus of Flights Linking Europe, China

(Bloomberg) -- SAS AB is giving up its service from Copenhagen to Shanghai, as the Nordic airline joins a growing list of European airlines retreating from the world’s second-biggest aviation market.

“Due to current market conditions, we have made the difficult decision to suspend services to Shanghai,” the airline said in a statement. The last available flight on the route is on Nov. 7, according to SAS’s website.

SAS’s retreat leaves Finland’s Finnair Oyj as the only other Nordic country with direct China flights. Now under the co-ownership of Air France-KLM and private equity firm Castlelake LP, SAS joins Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. in exiting China altogether, while British Airways and Deutsche Lufthansa AG are cutting flights to Beijing.

Routes from Europe to China have become less attractive for European carriers, who are forced to fly around Russian airspace following the invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Ukraine’s airspace has also been closed since then. That’s given Chinese rivals, who have maintained the more direct flight paths over Russia, an advantage in terms of cost and hours in the air.

The cutbacks to China are not limited to Europe. In Southeast Asia, three of the Philippines major airlines have reduced or pulled flights to China outright. Flights between the US and China also remain capped at about a quarter of pre-pandemic levels.

