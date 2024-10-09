Rio Tinto Set to Buy Arcadium Lithium for $6.7 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group has won board approval to buy Arcadium Lithium Plc in an all-cash deal that values it at $6.7 billion, boosting the world’s second-biggest miner’s bid to become a major producer of the crucial battery material.

Rio will purchase Arcadium Lithium for $5.85 a share, the London-based company said in a statement Wednesday. The all-cash offer represents a 90% premium to Arcadium’s closing price on Oct. 4, just prior to confirmation Rio would make a bid.

“Acquiring Arcadium Lithium is a significant step forward in Rio Tinto’s long-term strategy, creating a world-class lithium business alongside our leading aluminium and copper operations to supply materials needed for the energy transition,” Rio Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm said in the statement.

It’s the biggest deal made by Rio since its $38 billion acquisition of Alcan Inc. in 2007. The company is betting lithium will help it spur a new leg of growth in battery metals, with the takeover approach coming amid a slump in prices which dragged down lithium stocks, including Arcadium.

The spot price for lithium carbonate in China is down more than 85% from its peak in 2022, hit by oversupply and lower electric vehicle demand.

The deal has been unanimously approved by both boards and the transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, Rio said.

