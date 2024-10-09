Thai Finance Ministry Calls for Weaker Baht, Wants 2024 Rate Cut

The Bank of Thailand complex that houses the learning center, museum and offices in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Growing political pressure aside, Thailands weak economy adds to the case for the central bank to cut interest rates sooner rather than later, according to money managers. Photographer: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s finance ministry ratcheted up pressure on the Bank of Thailand to cut interest rates to boost the economy and weaken the baht, just a day after an influential former governor warned against government meddling in the central bank.

“It’s highly possible they will cut this year either this meeting or next meeting,” Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said in an interview in Bangkok on Wednesday, a week ahead of the Bank of Thailand’s next monetary policy decision. “A 25 basis point cut would be a good start, but whether that is enough or not, we will need to keep monitoring and adjusting.”

The appropriate level for the baht, which is now around 33.39 to the US dollar, should be 34.5, Paopoom said.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who took office less than two months ago, is continuing her predecessor’s efforts to tighten its grip over the Bank of Thailand, which has ignored repeated calls to cut the key interest rate from 2.5%, the highest level since 2013. While Paetongtarn hasn’t directly pushed for a rate cut herself, ministers including Paopoom have repeatedly called for lower borrowing costs, citing low inflation and the stuttering economy.

Boosting Thailand’s moribund growth, which has averaged less than 2% a year for the past decade, is a top priority for the prime minister, who took office in August. Aside from rolling out cash handouts to boost spending, priorities include convincing the the Bank of Thailand to cut interest rates, reducing high levels of household debt, and ensuring the recent rise in the baht doesn’t undermine exports or tourism.

Paopoom, 41, warned that recent floods may negatively affect this year’s economic growth, and said authorities are mulling incentives to boost consumption.

In its campaign to change the central bank’s stance, the government is also pushing to raise the inflation target from 1% to 3% to 1.5% to 3.5%, people familiar have said. There has been maneuvering to place Kittiratt Na-Ranong, a critic of BOT’s hawkish monetary policy and a ruling party loyalist, in the key role of BOT chairman, which could add pressure on the governor.

Read: Thai Government Seeks Higher Inflation Target to Enable Rate Cut

A panel of retired bureaucrats and regulators failed to pick the chairman on Tuesday, seeking more time to thoroughly verify details of the qualification of nominees. That came after former BOT Governor Tarisa Watanagase warned the government’s attempts to influence the appointment could lead to “disastrous consequences” for the economy.

Read: Ex-BOT Governor Warns Thailand Against Central Bank Meddling

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.