BMW’s China Sales Dive 30% in Fresh Blow for German Carmaker

(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG sales plunged nearly 30% in China in the third quarter, marking a fresh blow for the German carmaker.

The automaker’s BMW and Mini brands delivered 147,691 vehicles in China between July and September, BMW said Thursday, as the key market showed a sharp deterioration. Sales in the country fell by less than 5% in both the first and second quarters from a year earlier.

The Chinese slump dragged overall sales down 13% in the third quarter. A braking systems recall also affected deliveries, the company said.

German carmakers stand to lose out from the European Union vote last week to impose tariffs of up to 45% on Chinese-made electric vehicles. In response, China said it is studying measures to raise tariffs on imported large-engine vehicles, which saw shares in German automakers such as BMW fall.

