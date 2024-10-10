China Renaissance Appoints Wife of Founder Bao Fan as Chair

(Bloomberg) -- China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. said it appointed the wife of founder Bao Fan as its new chairperson, eight months after the star banker’s exit from the role.

Hui Yin Ching was named chair of the board effective from Wednesday and redesignated as an executive director from non-executive director, the firm said in a Wednesday exchange filing. Hui, 54, is the spouse of Bao and holds 48.71% of China Renaissance’s shares, according to an earlier filing.

China Renaissance replaced Bao in February, a year after he vanished from the public eye due to an investigation by Chinese authorities. The absence of the once go-to banker for Chinese Internet companies had dented its business growth, prompted staff departures and made the company a takeover target.

Hui will be responsible for the firm’s strategic planning with a focus on wealth management business, as well as overseas operations in emerging markets and investor relations, the firm said Wednesday. Xie Yi Jing, who replaced Bao as chairman in February, will remain chief executive officer.

Shares of China Renaissance, which resumed trading in September following a 17-month suspension, had tumbled 50% over the past month. The stock rose 6.8% in early morning trading in Hong Kong.

A former banker at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse Group AG, Bao founded China Renaissance in 2005, making a name for the firm by brokering tough mergers that led to the formation of ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. and food-delivery giant Meituan.

China Renaissance received interest from a Hong Kong-based financial group with a Middle East backer to take over what remains, including its trading licenses, people familiar with the matter said in February. A couple of small Chinese brokerages also showed interest.

