China Wages End Two Quarters of Gains, Adding Deflationary Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Wages offered to new hires in China declined after two straight quarters of gains, in a sign of a weakening labor market that’s exacerbating persisting deflation and weighing on economic growth.

Average monthly salaries offered by companies to new recruits in 38 key Chinese cities fell 0.6% in the third quarter from a year ago to 10,058 yuan ($1,423), according to data provided by online recruitment platform Zhaopin Ltd. and compiled by Bloomberg. The decrease follows a modest uptick of 2.2% and 0.5% in the first and second quarters, respectively.

The figures add to other recent data in revealing a worsening job market that’s discouraging residents from spending more and deepening a cycle of price and wage declines.

With the deterioration presenting a major threat to China’s growth target of “around 5%” for 2024, authorities sprung into action and rolled out a barrage of stimulus in recent weeks. Expectations are now building that the government will introduce more help in the form of public spending, which could offer subsidies to households and boost consumption.

The employment sub-gauge of China’s non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index in September fell deeper into contraction territory to reach the lowest level since December 2022 — when the country was hit by an exit wave of Covid infections following the end of pandemic controls.

The official jobless rate climbed to a six-month high in August, while youth unemployment rose to a record this year.

Last year, new-hire salaries recorded their longest streak of declines since data on yearly changes first became available in 2016.

Underscoring the sluggish consumption picture, tourist spending during a week-long public holiday at the beginning of October came in below pre-pandemic levels. Residents traveled more but their average per-trip expenditure dropped compared to 2019.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.