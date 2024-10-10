Chinese Premier Urges Japan PM to Keep Ties Steady Amid Tensions

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to keep bilateral relations “sound, steady” amid tensions, and for their countries to maintain the stability of global supply chains and free trade.

Beijing and Tokyo’s relations are “at a critical stage of improvement and development,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported, citing Li as saying in his meeting with Japan’s new prime minister on Thursday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Laos.

China is “willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation” with Japan to promote regional peace and prosperity, according to Xinhua, citing Li.

Li’s meeting with Ishiba comes weeks after a Japanese schoolboy’s killing in southern China threatened to inflame tensions that are already strained due to historical resentments, territorial dispute, and other issues including Beijing’s reaction to Japan releasing wastewater from a destroyed nuclear power plant.

On Wednesday, Japan’s new foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in their first phone call that Tokyo wants Beijing to provide a proper accounting of the facts in the attack and an explanation as soon as possible.

Japan and China have a close economic relationship but are increasingly at odds diplomatically.

Tokyo had expressed concern about the increasingly active Chinese military and threats against Taiwan while Beijing worries about the growing closeness of Japan, South Korea and the US, which have been strengthening security ties.

--With assistance from Josh Xiao and Li Liu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.