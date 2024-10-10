Chinese Trading-Card Maker Kayou Is Said to Delay Hong Kong IPO Plans

The corporate flag for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX), right, and the Chinese flag, left, fly outside the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. The Hong Kong bourse's unsolicited takeover bid for the London Stock Exchange Group Plc was greeted with a scathing rejection and the exchange suffered a further humiliation when China praised the rebuff as well. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Kayou, a Chinese maker of trading cards and stationery with animation themes, has pushed back its plan for an initial public offering in Hong Kong because it hasn’t received approval to list from China’s securities regulator, according to people familiar with the matter.

Casting a cloud over the deal is negative publicity surrounding trading cards from Chinese state media, which in July highlighted addiction among children, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Kayou’s Hong Kong listing application lapsed at the end of July, the exchange’s website shows. Backed by investors including Hongshan, formerly known as Sequoia Capital China, Shanghai-based Kayou aimed to raise as much as $500 million and list this year, the people said.

A representative for Kayou declined to comment. The China Securities Regulatory Commission didn’t respond to a request seeking comment.

Speculative mania in blind-box toys, or collectible figures in mystery packaging, has attracted the attention of China’s regulators in the past. Two years ago, China issued guidelines to regulate the business, including banning the sale of the boxes to children under the age of eight and obtaining consent from parents if selling to minors under 18.

The CSRC started requiring all Chinese companies wanting to list in Hong Kong and overseas to seek its approval from last year, when it implemented a new set of rules.

Kayou makes collectible cards that feature popular characters from animations such as Ultraman and My Little Pony, as well as from Chinese literature classic, The Romance of the Three Kingdoms.

The company posted net income of about 260 million yuan ($36.8 million) for the first nine months of 2023, swinging from a loss in the same period the year before, according to its expired pre-listing document.

