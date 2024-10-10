Copper Rebounds From Two-Week Low With Eye on China Briefing

Bars of copper stacked in a storage area at the Valjaonica Bakra Sevojno AD copper mill in Sevojno, Serbia, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. For months, the copper market has been caught in a tug of war between steadily shrinking supplies on one side, and an increasingly strained global economy on the other. Photographer: Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Copper rose from its lowest close in more than two weeks as industrial commodities drifted before a keenly anticipated policy briefing by China’s government.

The country’s Finance Minister Lan Fo’an is due to speak Saturday at a briefing now seen as key to judging the government’s commitment to more capital spending. Copper’s close on Wednesday was its lowest since Sept. 23, just before Beijing launched a blitz of moves to shore up flagging economic confidence.

Enthusiasm about China’s pro-growth pivot has cooled as investors look for clearer signs that the government will roll out policies — such as infrastructure investment — that will boost commodities demand.

Copper rose 0.8% to $9,751 a ton on the London Metal Exchange by 11:18 a.m. Shanghai time. Other industrial metals also gained, with aluminum also up 0.8%. Iron ore futures in Singapore were 2.3% higher to $107.25 a ton.

