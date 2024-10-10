India Stock Funds Get Record $3 Billion as Retail Flows Persist

(Bloomberg) -- The torrent of retail funds flowing into India’s equity mutual funds shows no signs of abating.

Individual investors channeled 245 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) into recurring stock investment plans in September, marking yet another monthly record, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Thursday.

The robust flows underscore the growing persistence of household savings shifting into equities despite expensive equity valuations. This gush of cash into mutual funds has consistently helped buffer the nation’s equities against outflows, including recent withdrawals by global investors as they shift focus to China.

“Domestic investment story is very encouraging,” said Hitesh Thakkar, acting chief executive at ITI Mutual Fund in Mumbai. Mutual funds’ share of financial assets has been growing as investors have understood that market volatility is a part of long-term wealth creation, he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.