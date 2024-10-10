Japan’s Ishiba, Yoon Set to Meet on Sidelines of Summit in Laos

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the margins of a summit in Laos on Thursday as the two sides look to deepen ties, Yoon’s office said.

Japan and South Korea are as closely aligned politically as they have been in decades after Yoon sought to reduce the impact on ties from claims made by Koreans seeking reparations related to Japan’s 35-year colonization of the Korean peninsula through 1945.

Since taking office earlier this month, Ishiba has said he would pursue close cooperation with South Korea, continuing the approach of his predecessor, Fumio Kishida. Yoon for his part has emphasized coordination with Tokyo to tackle threats from North Korea in coordination with the US.

Both men are in Vientiane this week for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders summit that will also be attended by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

In one of the clearest signs of cooperation, the three allies said in late 2023 they had fully activated a real-time North Korea missile warning system and jointly established a multi-year trilateral military exercise plan.

Yoon, Kishida and President Joe Biden held a three-way summit meeting at Camp David in the summer of 2023, and the leaders pledged to make the gatherings annual events.

While the emergence of Ishiba as Japanese leader will likely help maintain momentum in relations with South Korea, political analysts say a victory in April in South Korean parliamentary elections for Yoon’s political rivals represents a challenge for bilateral ties. The main opposition Democratic Party is more skeptical of close ties with Japan and puts more importance on addressing historical issues.

--With assistance from Josh Xiao.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.